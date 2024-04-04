Video shows water spewing from high rise in Hell's Kitchen

The FDNY is trying to cap the water leak at the Manhattan high-rise.

The FDNY is trying to cap the water leak at the Manhattan high-rise.

The FDNY is trying to cap the water leak at the Manhattan high-rise.

The FDNY is trying to cap the water leak at the Manhattan high-rise.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Water could be seen spewing from a high-rise building in Hell's Kitchen on Thursday morning.

Citizen App video shows a huge amount of water spewing from the building on West 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue.

It was not yet clear where the water was coming from.

The FDNY said it was responding to a water leak, but no injuries were reported and they are working to cap the leak.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.