Video shows wild fight break out in Brooklyn nail salon

Two women were arrested after a brawl broke out at a nail salon in Brooklyn.The incident was reported in the 1400 block of Nostrand Avenue on Friday night.A nail salon employee was arrested after she was caught on camera repeatedly attacking a customer with a broom.Video of the attack was posted to social media and prompted protests outside the salon on Monday. Protesters said they hope the salon will be shut down.Manager Michael Lin said it all started when he waived the charge for an eyebrow wax, but still wanted to be paid for the pedicures given to Christina Moses and her grandmother.However, the customers said they already paid for the pedicures. When Lin called police, the salon workers tried to keep the customers inside the salon.Another woman can be seen on camera intervening and then a melee ensued.Police say Huiyue Zheng, 32, was arrested on charges of criminal assault while possession a weapon, assault causing injury, menacing and harassment.Christina Moses, 21, was also arrested on charges of assault causing physical injury, menacing and harassment.----------