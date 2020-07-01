Disturbing video shows woman put in chokehold and robbed in Manhattan: Police

By Eyewitness News
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released disturbing video of a man putting a woman in a chokehold before robbing her in Manhattan.

The incident happened Sunday morning on East 29th Street in Kips Bay.

Police say the man walked up to a 64-year-old woman from behind and choked her.

The suspect then grabbed the woman's bag and fled.

The victim suffered injuries to both elbows and her right knee.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kips baymanhattancrimeassaultattackrobberycaught on videowoman assaultedpolicecaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY, NJ, CT want travelers from 16 states to quarantine, doubling list
25-year-old man killed in crash with stolen box truck in NYC
City plans to reopen 15 pools across NYC by August
Video: 9-year-old stops playing hoops to hide from police car
NYC to vote on budget with $1B cut to NYPD amid City Hall protest
Human remains found during search for missing Fort Hood soldier
'Real Housewives' star's ex-husband charged in boyfriend's assault
Show More
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
'I hate Black people:' Woman evicted after hurling racial slurs
How hotels are making changes amid COVID-19 pandemic
VIDEO: Police called on Black family swimming at NC hotel
More TOP STORIES News