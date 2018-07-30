Video: Home invasion suspect crawls though 90-year-old Brooklyn woman's home

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a home invasion suspect caught on surveillance video crawling through the home of a 90-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

The robbery happened on just before 5 p.m. on July 23, in the vicinity of Avenue L and East 48th Street in Borough Park.

Authorities say the victim was inside her residence at the time.

The unknown female individual entered through an unsecured door and then fled on foot in an unknown direction with jewelry and silverware with an approximate value of $2,000.

Raw surveillance video:
No injuries were reported.

The individual is described as a female Hispanic, last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

