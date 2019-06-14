Suspect falls 30 feet fleeing police on Tulsa Interstate

TULSA, Okla. -- Dramatic bodycam footage released by Tulsa Police shows the moments a fleeing suspect fell 30 feet to the ground after jumping over a retaining wall of an overpass on Interstate 244.

According to police, the man, Damaco Taylor, suffered a skull fracture and other injuries during the April 30th fall, which was shared on the Tulsa PD Facebook page, via Storyful.

Taylor was suspected of firing shots at another vehicle leading to the police chase. The victim in that incident says the suspect pulled up alongside his car and revved the engine as if he wanted to race. When the victim did not comply, the suspect pointed a gun at him, and the victim heard a pop that sounded like a gunshot.

Officers located Taylor's vehicle and gave chase before the suspect's car crashed into a concrete barrier. That's when police say Taylor got out of the vehicle, jumped over the barrier, lost his grip and fell hard below.

Authorities recovered a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol in the car he was driving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
police chasepolice camerabody cameras
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
Sources: Child stabbed by mom in April collapses at school, dies
Coast Guard searching for swimmer who went missing during competition
NYC couple blames dog-walking app Wag for stolen pooch
Birds' nests sparks cancellation of popular NJ beach concerts
Neighborhood Eats: Seis Vecinos
Mother, 6-month-old son struck by large tree branch in NJ
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured in Long Island house fire
Street renamed for soldier who died saving lives in Bronx fire
Police: Man found holding loaded gun outside NJ elementary school
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
More TOP STORIES News