Surveillance video shows terrifying moment man jumped on school bus, tried to drive off

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. -- Frightening surveillance video shows the moment when a man jumped inside a Georgia school bus with students on board and tried to drive away.

It happened on the morning of Sept. 6, according to WSB.

A man could be seen walking toward the bus and getting on while the bus driver screamed.

"You can't get on the bus! Please get off the bus!" the driver yelled in the video.

Zamari Allen, 10, was on the bus and said the driver had stopped to pick up a student when the encounter started.

"She had stopped the bus to pick a student up and then he got on the bus and started pushing the gas," Allen said.

Video from other cameras showed students running to the back of the bus for safety.

Officials said a parent ran onto the bus and convinced the man to get off.

The man was identified as Fred Woods, according to WSB.

The Clarke County Sheriff's Office issued warrants for Wood's arrests with charges for criminal trespass, reckless conduct and disturbing the operations of a public school.
