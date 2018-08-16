Video shows woman being choked and robbed in Crown Heights

Derick Waller has more on the incident that left a woman injured with cuts and bruises.


CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The search is on for a man caught on camera choking and robbing a woman in Crown Heights.

It happened August 8th on the corner of Schenectady Avenue and Bergen Street.

Video just released by police shows the suspect putting the 34-year-old female victim in a choke hold, forcing her to the ground and pinning her against parked cars.

Then he takes her bag and casually walks away. He made off with the victim's cell phone and tablet.

The victim suffered bruises and cuts to her face neck and body.

The suspect was last seen running west on Bergen Street, and police are still looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

