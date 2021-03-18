Video: Woman thrown to ground, robbed in Queens subway station

By Eyewitness News
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman and a man behind a robbery and assault at a subway station in Queens, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to arrests.

It happened just around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the Queens Plaza Subway station.

Authorities say the pair approached the 23-year-old victim and threw her to the ground before grabbing her iPhone and fleeing into the subway station.

ALSO READ | Woman randomly punched in head several times subway in Brooklyn

The video shows the female suspect dragging the victim by her hair, with the man grabbing the phone off the ground. It also shows the woman jumping the turnstile before opening the emergency door to let the man through.

The victim was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Hospital - Queens in stable condition with injuries to her face and head.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

