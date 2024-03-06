Academy Museum celebrates movies, history of film, and the Oscars all year round

The Academy Awards are celebrated year-round at the Academy Museum, every movie fan's dream destination.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Every season is Oscars season at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which celebrates the history of film, the craft of filmmaking, and the Academy Awards throughout the year.

"The Academy Museum is the largest film museum in North America," said Amy Homma, Chief Audience Officer at the museum. "It's such a fun and exciting place for families and intergenerational audiences to come explore the stories of cinema."

It's the first large-scale museum of its kind in the United States, housing more than 13 million objects from iconic movies. It also hosts workshops, screenings and a wide range of film-centric activities.

For more information, go to: https://www.academymuseum.org/en