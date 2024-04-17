Teen artist's career revs up with New York Auto Show commission

At just 16 years old, Henri Reed is already an accomplished artist. His paintings are sought after by collectors and celebrities and sell for thousands of dollars.

For Henri, its a dream job.

"It's awesome, because it's something I would do for free every day," says Reed. "To this date, I've sold 20 pieces around there."

Henri debuted his latest painting, a special piece commissioned for the auto show.

Reeds career is off to a blazing hot start.

"When I was told I was going to have a commissioned piece for the auto show it was the same week that I signed with Lux. It was just incredible," he said.

Reed's piece "Year of the Draggin" was on display alongside exotic sports cars on the show floor. His first solo gallery exhibition opens at the Lux contemporary gallery at the Manhattan Rolls Royce showroom.