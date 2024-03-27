Newly engaged Joey and Kelsey talk about their future after 'The Bachelor'

This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan, Jen, and Gina recap the big and shocking finale of "The Bachelor."

They take you through Daisy and Kelsey's meetings with Joey's family, their final dates, and the last rose ceremony.

Daisy surprised all of Bachelor Nation with her conversation with Kelsey and the two women heading to the rose ceremony together was a "Bachelor" first. Joey's proposal was one for the ages.

Plus, you won't want to miss our very special interview with the newly engaged couple Joey and Kelsey! We'll talk to them about the proposal, their time on stage "After the Final Rose" with Daisy, and what's next for them!

