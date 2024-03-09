Rescued farm animals at Big Heart Ranch help humans cope with grief and trauma

Big Heart Ranch nurtures a connection between rescued farm animals and humans to help them cope with grief and trauma.

Big Heart Ranch nurtures a connection between rescued farm animals and humans to help them cope with grief and trauma.

Big Heart Ranch nurtures a connection between rescued farm animals and humans to help them cope with grief and trauma.

Big Heart Ranch nurtures a connection between rescued farm animals and humans to help them cope with grief and trauma.

MALIBU, Calif. -- Something special happens when groups and individuals coping with trauma visit Big Heart Ranch, a rescued farm animal sanctuary and nature-based wellness center.

"When you're with these beautiful animals, your guard is let down," said Karen Russell, co-founder of Soul Mamas, a support group created to help grieving mothers experiencing loss. The group visits the ranch as part of their healing practices.

"I think that Big Heart Ranch and animals ground us to a place that is a very safe, comforting soul sanctuary," said Soul Mamas co-founder Lori Carhart. "There's just no judgement. They're just here for us. They're just present."

For information on Big Heart Ranch, go to: https://bigheartranch.org/

To learn more about Soul Mamas, go to: https://www.soulmamas.us/