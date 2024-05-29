Take a trip to scenic Bushkill Falls, the Niagara of Pennsylvania

Bushkill Falls has 300 acres of natural beauty, eight waterfalls and more than two miles of hiking trails and walkways.

BUSHKILL, Pennsylvania -- At Bushkill Falls in the Pocono Mountains, there's multiple trails that allow you to find peace and serenity, while venturing toward the falls.

Walk at your own pace and enjoy the picturesque views all throughout the trails.

For those looking for an escape from the city, this hidden oasis is the perfect way to relax and connect with nature.

There are eight different waterfalls that can be accessed by wooden bridges, allowing for hikers of all ages and abilities to trek toward the glorious waterfall.

Those who have made the trip, say there are multiple trails that allow you to walk as much or as little as you choose.

With the variety of trails, there is also an opportunity to see something different each time you visit.

Those who explore the trails, will experience the peaceful sounds of the rushing water and chirping birds.