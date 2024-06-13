Extra Time: Dramatic end to NJ manhunt; high-tech solution to vaping in schools

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a dramatic end to a tense manhunt and a high-tech solution to a vaping problem in one middle school.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a dramatic end to a tense manhunt and a high-tech solution to a vaping problem in one middle school.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a dramatic end to a tense manhunt and a high-tech solution to a vaping problem in one middle school.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a dramatic end to a tense manhunt and a high-tech solution to a vaping problem in one middle school.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on a dramatic end to a tense manhunt, a high-tech solution to a vaping problem in one middle school and the veterinarian with a new book who dishes on some her celebrity clients and their pets.

After a day-long manhunt, police have arrested a man in a deadly, double shooting in Carteret, New Jersey.

Video from a Ring camera shows the moment police closed in on the suspected gunman in a fenced-in yard not far from the crime scene.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo has the new developments in this dramatic case.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Investigation underway into acts of hateful vandalism across NYC

Police are investigating five separate acts of hateful vandalism across the city overnight and into Wednesday morning, all of them stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.

In Brooklyn, vandals threw red paint on the homes of Jewish board members of the Brooklyn Museum. Apparently, just because they happen to be Jewish.

On the Upper East Side, pro-Hamas pamphlets littered 65th Street where vandals also splattered red paint on the building that houses the Palestinian Authority's Mission to the UN. The Palestinian Authority is no friend of Hamas.

Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu has more.

Middle school installs new high-tech vape detectors in bathrooms

The CDC reports that e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among young people in the U.S.

In 2023, 2.1 million students used e-cigarettes. That included 550,000 middle school students, and more than 1.5 million high school students.

To counter this, Lindenhurst Middle School installed new high-tech vape detectors in its bathrooms. The devices are capable of detecting the presence of both nicotine and THC in the air.

Derek Peterson, CEO of Soter Technologies, joined the show with more.

'Pets and the City' author

As a city kid, veterinarian Amy Attas had big dreams of roaming the countryside healing animals. Well, she made it from Queens to Manhattan.

She has spent the last 32 years traversing the wild streets of New York City as a full-time house call doctor. Let's just say she has a lot of stories to tell. She has put many of them down in her new memoir, called "Pets and the City." It comes out later this month.

Joining us with more is veterinarian and now author, Dr. Amy Attas.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.