Bronx Children's Museum educates and empowers

The museum is housed in a new space in Mill Pond Park.

The museum is housed in a new space in Mill Pond Park. The museum includes bright, open, theme-based areas with interactive activities exploring the arts, culture, science, natural resources and community.

The museum also includes a 35-foot water exhibit, an artist loft, a performance theater, classroom space and 11 large fine-art installations created by Bronx-connected artists.

Tens of thousands of children visit the museum every year. Thousands of other kids take part in the facility's outreach programs.

Museum Executive Director Denise Rosario Adusei shows us around.