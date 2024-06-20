Extra Time: Another nightmare commute on NJ Transit/Amtrak; traffic tragedy in Westchester

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail another nightmare for commuters of NJ Transit and Amtrak, a child and mother fatally struck by a school bus in Mamaroneck, and the summer officially kicking off with scorching heat.

The hot temperatures to begin summer will continue into Friday before some wet weather and more comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.

The mercury hit 90 degrees in Central Park on Thursday to mark the first official day of summer.

Here are the other major headlines from Thursday's show:

Miserable problems persists for NJ Transit and Amtrak commuters

It was yet another day of headaches for commuters on NJ Transit and Amtrak, marking the second time this week.

On Thursday, thousands of riders were subject to two-hours plus of delays after service was suspended on both lines due to power outages. Rail service did resume, but significant delays are anticipated due to rail congestion and single-tracking.

Jim Dolan has more.

Tragedy strikes in Westchester County

A mother and a son lost their lives after being fatally struck by a school bus in Mamaroneck.

Both victims were found by first responders lying in the road and the 6-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene. The child's 43-year-old mother was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries. Witnesses said the mother yelled for the bus to stop.

Marcus Solis has more.

A remarkable recovery

One 12-year-old boy is ready to take on 7th grade, and his path to get there was surely miraculous.

Brandon Pineda spent the past eight months recovering at Blythedale Children's Hospital where he graduated from the 6th grade. All this while surviving a heart transplant and overcoming a stroke.

Blythedale Children's Hospital Unit Chief and Pediatrician Dr. Divya Lakhaney joins us to talk about Pineda's recovery and continued progress.

