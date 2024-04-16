Extra Time: History unfolds in NYC for Trump's criminal trial while tensions brew in the Mideast

Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys entered a Manhattan courtroom Monday to face criminal charges in his hush money trial.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail an historic day as former President Donald Trump and his attorneys entered the courtroom to face criminal charges.

The historic hush money trial of Donald Trump got underway Monday with the arduous process of selecting a jury to hear the case charging the former president with falsifying business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life.

The day ended without any jurors being chosen, but not before Trump's attorneys asked the judge to recuse himself, which he refused.

While this played out in court, protestors were outside the courthouse in Manhattan. Some supported Trump, while others blasted him.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan was at the courthouse with more.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Israel says it will respond to Iran's attack

Israel faces growing international pressure not to retaliate against Iran for the missile attack over the weekend.

The Israeli military shot down nearly all of the missiles fired by Iran into Israel Saturday night, with help from the U.S. and the U.K. Israel's war cabinet met again Monday to consider options.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger is in Jerusalem.

"Too Good To Go" app fights food waste

"Too Good to Go" is an app that pairs up shoppers with restaurants. Customers who sign up get bags of excess or soon-to-be-expired inventory from participating establishments in their vicinity for around a third of the regular price.

The only catch is that diners do not know exactly what is in the bag beforehand. Apps like this are catching on in New York City, where inflation is sending some food prices into the stratosphere.

And some food for thought, New Yorkers throw away some 8 million pounds of food and other organic waste every year, according to the Columbia Climate School.

Joining us with more is Sarah Soteroff from "Too Good to Go."

