Johnson Victrola Museum shares story of Delaware music pioneer ER Johnson

Dover native ER Johnson invented the Victor Talking Machine Company and pioneered the sound recording industry.

A museum in Delaware celebrates the contributions of the man responsible for bringing music into the homes of millions in the turn of the 20th century.

A museum in Delaware celebrates the contributions of the man responsible for bringing music into the homes of millions in the turn of the 20th century. Dover native ER Johnson invented the Victor Talking Machine Company and pioneered the sound recording industry.

A museum in Delaware celebrates the contributions of the man responsible for bringing music into the homes of millions in the turn of the 20th century. Dover native ER Johnson invented the Victor Talking Machine Company and pioneered the sound recording industry.

A museum in Delaware celebrates the contributions of the man responsible for bringing music into the homes of millions in the turn of the 20th century. Dover native ER Johnson invented the Victor Talking Machine Company and pioneered the sound recording industry.

DOVER, Delaware -- A museum in Delaware celebrates the contributions of one Delaware man responsible for bringing music into the homes of millions in the turn of the 20th century.

It's called the Johnson Victrola Museum in Dover, Delaware.

E.R. Johnson, along with partner Emile Berliner, founded the Victor Talking Machine Company in 1901.

Johnson invented the spring motor which allowed a gramophone to be operated without the need for hand cranking.

The amazing historical interpreters at the Johnson Victrola Museum can take visitors on an audible history through the beginnings of the music industry.

There are many working talking machines and vintage records to hear what music sounded like at the turn of the century.

And of course, there's Nipper.

Nipper is the well-known trademark image for the company.

His ear is raised, listening to his master's voice on record through a talking machine.

For more information, please visit the museum and check them out on their website.