Extra Time: NYC Schools Chancellor Banks announces retirement, tugboat powered by ammonia sets sail

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announced he is retiring in 2025, plus a tugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time and a charter school in New Jersey received a special designation from the country of Spain.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announced on Tuesday he is retiring in 2025, plus a tugboat powered by ammonia sails for the first time, and a charter school in New Jersey received a special designation from the country of Spain.

As for weather, showers become more likely everywhere Wednesday into Thursday.

Other headlines from Tueday's show:



New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks to retire at end of year



NYC Schools Chancellor Banks made the announcement that he is retiring at the end of the calendar year.

The announcement comes amid a federal investigation into Mayor Eric Adams' administration that led to Banks' phone being seized about three weeks ago.

Banks became the fourth high-ranking member of the Adams administration to leave in recent weeks.

Banks' plan to retire had not been publicly-known.

Josh Einiger has more on the latest developments and the implications for New York City Schools moving forward.

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito accused of hiring mistress and fiancée's daughter: report



Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a Long Island Republican, pushed back on a New York Times report that he employed a lover and his longtime fiancée's daughter in his district office.

The findings alleges that he employed a woman with whom he was having an affair.

D'Esposito is facing Democrat Laura Gillen in a tight race in the NY-4 district this November.

Chantee Lans reports on D'Esposito and the reaction from fellow politicians.

Tugboat powered by ammonia departs in Hudson River



History was made this past weekend after a tugboat powered by ammonia sailed in the Hudson River.

The sail represented a milestone in the race to develop zero-emissions propulsions. The boat originally ran on diesel fuel.

"Amogy," a local-based start-up, brought the 67-year-old vessel to power it in a new, carbon-free way.

Anastasija Kurpijanova, Head of Maritime Strategy at Amogy, joined the show to discuss the boat.

NJ school designated as an international Spanish academy



A Hoboken school received a special designation from Spain for their unique approach to teach kids the Spanish language.

Hoboken Dual Language Charter School (HOLA) got the official recognition from the Spanish government as an academy last month.

The designation was the first in the state.

HOLA founder Jennifer Sargent and Dr. Diego Blazquez Martin of the Spanish Ministry of Education discuss the school's impact.

