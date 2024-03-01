Extra Time: Migrants in illegal housing; Trump and Biden dueling border visits

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with New York City urging residents to report illegal housing conditions.

It comes after dozens of migrants were found living in cramped and dangerous conditions at two locations, one store in Queens on Tuesday and another in the Bronx on Wednesday.

As Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo shows us, both stores have the same landlord.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Biden and Trump dueling border visits

A Texas two-step of sorts occurred Thursday as both President Biden and Donald Trump traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigration, of course, is a key issue in the 2024 presidential race.

The dueling border visits comes as the White House considers new restrictions on border asylum claims, and the former president returns to a theme that helped propel his campaign eight years ago.

ABC News' Em Nguyen joins us live from Washington D.C.

The first Black graduate from SUNY Cortland

135 years ago, Abraham Lincoln Demond became the first Black student to graduate from SUNY Cortland in upstate New York, and for that he is a legacy at SUNY.

We know about Demond, because of his great grandnephew, Calvin, who happens to be a member of the Eyewitness News team for four decades.

Calvin, too, was inspired by his uncle's belief in the importance of education.

Eyewitness News race and culture reporter Crystal Cranmore has the story.

