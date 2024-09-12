Extra Time: Fallout from NYPD Commissioner Caban's resignation, UWS school goes on lockdown

In this edition of Extra Time, we hear the fallout after NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban announced his resignation on Thursday.

In this edition of Extra Time, we hear the fallout after NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban announced his resignation on Thursday.

In this edition of Extra Time, we hear the fallout after NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban announced his resignation on Thursday.

In this edition of Extra Time, we hear the fallout after NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban announced his resignation on Thursday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we hear the fallout after NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban announced his resignation on Thursday.

We detail a false alarm leading an Upper West Side school into lockdown after a gun was reported found.

Plus, a lawsuit filed by a grandfather against Nassau County Police after he was wrongfully arrested and alleged excessive force by officers.

As for weather, look for another day filled with sunshine on Friday.

Highs will in the 80s.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:



Caban resigns as NYPD Commissioner amid reports of corruption; Tom Donlon named as interim commissioner



Edward Caban announced his resignation as NYPD Commissioner on Thursday.

The resignation follows the seizure of Caban's phones and the devices of other senior police leaders by federal investigators last week.

Caban, who spent 35 years with the force, told fellow members of the NYPD he made the decision out of concern he would become "a distraction" if he stayed put. His resignation is effective as of Friday.

Mayor Adams named Tom Donlon as interim commissioner. Donlon is a former FBI agent and former New York Homeland Security director.

ABC News contributor and former Head of Criminal Investigations for the New York FBI field office Richard Frankel joins the show.

Upper West Side school goes into lockdown after fake gun report



An Upper West Side school was sent into some tense and scary moments after someone reported a gun in the school.

Students at Brandheis High School hid under their desks as officers entered classrooms and anxious parents huddled outside, glued to their phones.

The school was placed on lockdown as police tried to determine if the report of a gun was credible or not. Police sources eventually determined the report was not credible, and the lockdown was lifted.

Anthony Carlo spoke with concerned parents.

Grandfather sues Nassau County police for wrongful arrest



A grandfather is suing the Nassau County Police Department claiming cops wrongfully arrested him and used excessive force against him.

Tyrone Phifer says police arrested him in a case of mistaken identity three years ago and then he says cops tried to cover it up.

Phifer was charged with a misdemeanor - obstructing governmental administration. His lawsuit names the officers in his case, but also the police commissioner, the accusation - municipal liability.

Stacey Sager reports.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.