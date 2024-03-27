Extra Time: Vigil for fallen NYPD officer; stopping squatters

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we look into the latest developments after Monday's fatal shooting of an NYPD officer.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we look into the latest developments after Monday's fatal shooting of an NYPD officer.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we look into the latest developments after Monday's fatal shooting of an NYPD officer.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we look into the latest developments after Monday's fatal shooting of an NYPD officer.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we look into the latest developments after Monday's fatal shooting of an NYPD officer.

Officer Jonathan Diller was shot and killed in the line of duty as he and his unit conducted a traffic stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Wednesday night, mourners gathered to remember the 31-year-old husband and father in his hometown of Massapequa Park on Long Island.

Eyewitness News reporter Jim Dolan reports live from Massapequa with the tributes poured in the fallen officer's honor.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Aftermath of shooting death of NYPD officer

Diller's fellow officers packed a Queens courtroom Wednesday as one of the two men arrested in his death appeared before a judge.

Police say Lindy Jones was in the driver seat of the car Diller had pulled over.

Jones is facing weapons charges, but police say he was not the shooter.

Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Carlo has more on the charges he faces.

How families of fallen officers cope with tragedy

In the fall of 2016, Sergeant Paul Tuozzolo was shot in the head by a domestic violence suspect.

Sgt. Tuozzolo left behind his wife, Lisa, and two little boys.

More than seven years later, those little boys aren't so little anymore and Lisa has since turned her tragedy into a force for good.

Lisa Tuozzolo joins Extra Time to share her story.

Latest in squatters rights

7 On Your Side's Dan Krauth joins Extra Time to discuss the growing issue of squatters.

Once a squatter moves in, it's very difficult for homeowners to get them out.

Now a push for change is underway as lawmakers are fighting to get state law changed.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News