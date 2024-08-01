Extra Time: 2 officers shot on Lower East Side, Prison swap brings Gershkovich and Whelan home

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail two officers who were shot by the same bullet after responding to a robbery on the Lower East Side, a historic prison swap between Russia, the United States and several countries has brought home Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, and a new study shows an uptick in range of cancers among youth patients.

As for weather, hot conditions and humidity for Friday with a possible thunderstorm later in the day.

The rest of the weekend will be warm with more spotty storms ahead.

Gershkovich and Whelan coming home in historic prisoner swap



Two Americans - Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan -- detained for over a year in Russian prison are finally returning to the United States after a historic prison swap.

Russia, the United States and several countries agreed to a 24-prisoner exchange, the largest of its kind since the Cold War.

President Joe Biden was directly involved in the swap, which was a multipart deal after months of detailed, painstaking negotiations and national security.

ABC News' Perry Russom and Eyewitness News' Anthony Johnson join to discuss the momentous swap and reaction locally.

Study finds uptick in range of cancers for younger adults



A troubling health trend suggests younger adults are developing certain cancers at an earlier age.

The American Cancer Society found people born between 1965 and 1996 have a higher risk of developing 17 different types of cancer.

Among them were thyroid, pancreatic, kidney, small intestine, and liver cancers; all of which are being diagnosed at rates two to four times greater for people born in 1990 when compared to 1955.

Ten of the cancers noted in the study are associated with body weight, implying a possible link to higher obesity rates in younger generations.

Dr. Deborah Doroshow, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, joins to discuss the concerning trend.

Bull-riding arrives in Brooklyn



Brooklyn is getting its taste of the rodeo life.

The borough's first bull-riding team, the New York Mavericks, is here thanks to professional bull rider Marco Rizzo.

Rizzo, the unofficial spokesperson of the team, says the team has spent their summer preparing to mount bucking bulls and run the clock.

Rizzo joined the program to chat about introducing bull-riding to the borough.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.