Extra Time: J.D. Vance to speak at RNC, Biden tests positive for COVID

Extra Time: J.D. Vance to speak at RNC, Biden tests positive for COVID

Extra Time: J.D. Vance to speak at RNC, Biden tests positive for COVID

Extra Time: J.D. Vance to speak at RNC, Biden tests positive for COVID

Extra Time: J.D. Vance to speak at RNC, Biden tests positive for COVID

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Extra Time we detail the first time Americans will hear from Trump's running mate J.D. Vance at the Republican National Convention, as well as the announcement that President Biden has tested positive for COVID.

As for Weather, severe storms are moving through the area on Wednesday evening.

Here are other headlines from Wednesday's episode:

President Biden tests positive for COVID

UnidosUS CEO Janet Murguía had also announced the diagnosis from the podium where the president was set to speak at a conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday, following his first event in Las Vegas, according to the White House.

Is the Seine River safe?

The mayor of Paris took a dip in the River Seine today, to prove it is suitable for swimming events ahead of the Olympic games.

Doctor Metin Duran, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Villanova University who has researched stormwater management joins Extra Time.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.