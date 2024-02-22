Extra Time: SoHo hotel murder; child poverty in NYC

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the new development in the SoHo hotel murder case.

The Maricopa County Attorney says she will fight to keep accused killer Raad Almansoori from being sent to New York City to face charges because

she fears Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will simply let the suspect out on bail.

Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne is live in the newsroom with the details.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

NYC poverty report

An eye-opening new report is drawing eyes on child poverty in New York City.

One in four children in New York City lived in poverty in 2022, according to a report by Columbia University and Robin Hood.

Researchers claim the end of pandemic-era relief programs like the expanded child tax credit -- enhanced unemployment insurance and stimulus checks are to blame.

Joining Extra Time is a representative from the other half of the team who put together this study, Sophie Collyer, who is the Research Director for the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia.

Mayor Adams canceling budget cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told Eyewitness News first when he announced Wednesday that he was canceling his next round of budget cuts.

He had asked city agencies for another five percent cut starting in April, but on Wednesday he said increased tax revenues and cutting nearly $600 million in services for migrants, those budget reductions are no longer necessary.

The mayor spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett.

----------

