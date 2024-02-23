Extra Time: Mission to the moon; NYC to push more red-light cameras?

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, the political tug-of-war surrounding the SoHo murder suspect continues to take centerstage.

Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his office after a prosecutor in Arizona refused to extradite Raad Almansoori.

Eyewitness News reporter Dan Krauth has the latest developments.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

NASA makes historic moon landing

A private spacecraft successfully landed on the moon Thursday, marking the first time since NASA's famed Apollo moonwalkers that the U.S. has been back on the lunar surface.

nitial contact with the Odysseus lander was weak, according to officials with the company, Intuitive Machines.

Tension mounted in the company's command center in Houston, as controllers awaited a signal from the spacecraft some 250,000 miles away.

It arrived about 10 minutes later.

More red-light cameras?

New York City wants to dramatically increase the number of red-light cameras across the five boroughs.

There are currently cameras at 150 intersections and officials want to see that number jump to more than 1,300.

The existing cameras issue about 1,900 tickets a day, and while that sounds like a lot - the city says violations have actually dropped 77% since the program started back in 1994.

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson has more from the Upper East Side.

Inside Madam C.J. Walker's historic mansion

As we continue to honor Black History Month, we take a moment to spotlight Madam C.J. Walker.

She's considered one of the first self-made, Black female entrepreneurs.

Both she and her daughter were also big supporters of the arts and were key supporters of the Harlem Renaissance.

Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth gives us a look inside Walker's historic mansion in Irvington, New York.

