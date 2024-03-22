Extra Time: Squatter laws; tips for dog owners

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we look into the New York City's squatter showdown, and the potential changes coming to the controversial legal loophole haunting homeowners.

This comes after a violent confrontation with squatters that left one homeowner dead in Manhattan.

Police say 52-year-old Nadia Vitel returned to her late mother's apartment in Kips Bay last week for the first time in a few months and was met with two people who officials say attacked her.

Police say they threw her against a wall, and the impact proved to be fatal. Her body was discovered stuffed inside a duffel bag, and her car was stolen and driven to Pennsylvania.

This deadly encounter comes after a 7 On Your Side Investigates report on how some squatters skirt the law.

Investigative reporter Dan Krauth has been analyzing a legal loophole that makes it difficult for homeowners to remove the strangers.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

"Chiefs on the train

The NYPD continues to look for ways to curb crime in the subways.

On Thursday, high ranking commanders in the department rode the subway to hear concerns from riders.

Earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul deployed hundreds of National Guard members into the transit system.

However, many New Yorkers remain concerned following several high-profiled subway crimes, including a shooting less than two weeks ago on a train in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett has more on the NYPD's latest initiative called "Chiefs on the Train."

Historical medical procedure

Doctors in Massachusetts achieved an incredible medical milestone on Thursday after successfully transplanting a genetically edited kidney into a living human.

Experts say this is a big step in potentially making more organs available for those who need transplants.

ABC's Reena Roy has more on this breakthrough.

Celebrity dog trainer shares tips for owners

With Saturday, March 23, marking National Puppy Day, Extra Time celebrated a few days ahead by welcoming in celebrity dog trainer Tom Davis to share tips and tricks for new puppies.

Davis breaks down what owners can do to create the best connection possible when it comes to training their dogs.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

