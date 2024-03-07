Extra Time: Super Tuesday sets up historic rematch; medical debt and health

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we break down the aftermath of the Super Tuesday results.

Nikki Haley suspended her campaign after winning just one of 16 states during the Super Tuesday primary.

Now the race for the White House looks like a battle of the presidents, between current and former.

Despite where things currently stand, both President Biden and Donald Trump face serious challenges ahead of Election Day.

ABC News' Perry Russom is live in Washington, D.C. with the state of play, and political analyst Hank Sheinkopf joins to unpack the road to the 2024 Presidential Election.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Subway safety plan

One day after the NYPD revealed its plan to beef up patrols on the subway to stop rising crime, New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the state will pitch in to help.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett is in Downtown Brooklyn with the latest report.

Medical debt and health

A new study from the American Cancer Society found that for every $100 increase in medical debt, patients' actual health declined.

Joining Extra Time is Dr. Curtis Miyamoto, who is a spokesperson for the American Cancer Society and Associate Director for Clinical Services at Fox Chase Cancer Center and a part of Temple University in Philadelphia.

