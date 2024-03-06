Extra Time: Super Tuesday; Hoboken's traffic safety milestone

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we begin with the Super Tuesday showdown.

Donald Trump and Nikki Haley face off in Republican primaries, and President Biden seeks to shore up support as voters in more than a dozen states head to the polls.

Voters in 16 states and one territory will choose presidential nominees, and for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, this is likely her last chance to slowdown Trump's march to the GOP nomination.

ABC's Perry Russom joins Extra Time from Washington, D.C. with the more.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Mayor of Hoboken on city's traffic safety milestone

The city of Hoboken in New Jersey marked seven years in a row without a single traffic death.

Officials say the milestone came after the city installed delineators and bollards near crosswalks to reduce illegal parking.

Joining Extra Time is Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla to discuss how the city figured out a way to crack down on dangerous conditions and become a model of street safety.

Connecticut cracking down on cell phones in school

State officials in Connecticut have a plan to keep students engaged in the classroom: locking up cell phones.

What's more, the plan appears to be working.

Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis shows us the pilot program proposed by lawmakers.

Whole Foods rolls out bodega-sized stores in NYC

When you think of a Whole Foods Market, you think of big aisles, shopping cars, and thousands of products.

But for some people, that shopping experience will soon change.

Whole Foods is set to launch a series of bodega-sized stores throughout New York City with the first one set to open later this year.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg got a sneak peek of what's to come.

