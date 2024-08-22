Extra Time: VP candidate Tim Walz to headline DNC Day 3, NYPD confronting threat of drone attacks

NEW YORK -- In this edition of Extra Time, we preview the headliners for Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, and also get an inside look at how the NYPD is confronting the threat of drone attacks.

As for AccuWeather, we continue our pleasant stretch into Thursday, with a gradual warmup taking us into the weekend. Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the forecast.

Our headlines on Wednesday night:

Tim Walz to headline DNC Day 3

Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention will put a spotlight on Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Walz is set to deliver the keynote address, as he formally accepts the vice-presidential nomination and delivers the biggest speech of his career. He's just one of many Democratic political heavyweights set to talk tonight.

ABC's Christiane Cordero joins us live from Chicago on what to expect ahead of Day 3 of the DNC.

Longtime NJ Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. Dies at 87

Democrats in New Jersey are mourning one of their longest-serving and vocal leaders.

Representative Bill Pascrell Jr., a blunt progressive from North Jersey, died on Wednesday at the age of 87. Pascrell was serving his 14th term in Congress and was positioned to become the oldest member of the House of Representatives.

Anthony Johnson takes a look on Pascrell's life, career and legacy.

Bronx residents angry after plot of land turns into dumping site

A neighborhood in the Bronx is dealing with a mountain of trouble, caused by a mountain of trash.

An empty lot in Melrose which was supposed to be the future home of a charter school has instead become an illegal dumping ground. While the garbage piles up, residents of the nearby area are fed up.

Kemberly Richardson has more on neighbors' frustrations.

From Tel Aviv to New York City, NYPD confronts threat of drone attacks

Drones have become a standard part of the arsenal for New York City first responders, as a force multiplier to keep people safe.

But in the wrong hands, drones can be a force of evil. Police are growing more and more concerned that drones could be a serious threat.

Josh Einiger traveled to Israel to get a firsthand look on just how serious the threat of drones can be.

Stamford students to have limited access to phones in school

Kids are heading back to school soon, and some will be under a new cellphone policy.

This includes the school district in Stamford, Connecticut, where officials spent their summer coming up with a plan that aims to promote a more positive environment.

Marcus Solis has more on Stamford's school phone ban.

