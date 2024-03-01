The Fine Arts Museums of SF present 'Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style'

The "Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style" exhibition showcases one of the most renowned collections of women's clothing in America.

The "Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style" exhibition showcases one of the most renowned collections of women's clothing in America.

The "Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style" exhibition showcases one of the most renowned collections of women's clothing in America.

The "Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style" exhibition showcases one of the most renowned collections of women's clothing in America.

SAN FRANCISCO -- With vibrant colors, rich textures, and captivating patterns at every turn, this chic and historic exhibition is a feast for the senses.

The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco presents "Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style," a historically significant display of women's clothing from the 20th and 21st centuries.

"It's the first time the collection has been shown by the museums as a group in more than 30 years," expressed Laura Camerlengo, the Curator-in-Charge of Costume and Textile Arts for the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

The exhibition celebrates the museums' permanent collection of high fashion and haute couture with 100 collection highlights along with local loans.

The ultimate goal: Reflect the city's long-standing tradition of self-expression through fashion.

"(The exhibition) looks at focus stories told through objects in our collection," expressed Camerlengo. "We look at personal style and also key moments in fashion history."

Each mannequin was custom built for the garments seen on display, featuring a range of designers, including Christian Dior, Alexander McQueen, Kaisik Wong, Richard Tam, and more.

In partnership with Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat, visitors can enter the augmented reality portion of the exhibition, try on some of the iconic designs, and take memorable photos.

"It's the first time that this technology has been used in a United States museum," expressed Camerlengo.

She added, "The opportunity for visitors to come in, to virtually try on clothes allows them to write themselves into the larger stories we tell and to have access to the collections in a different way."

For more information, visit here.