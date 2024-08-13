Extra Time: New fire commissioner sworn in, health alert for men & NYC's street side photobooth

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail Mayor Eric Adams appoints Robert Tucker as New York City's new fire commissioner, a study projects a steep rise in cancer cases among men and repurposing traffic cameras into a kind of streetside photo booth.

As for weather, look for a nice week overall with lower humidity and the chance of a shower north of the city on Thursday.

A few showers can show up across the rest of the area next weekend.

Other headlines from Extra Time:

New Health Alert

A study in the journal "Cancer" now projects a steep rise in cancer cases and deaths among men -- with cancer cases expected to double worldwide in the next 25 years.

Deaths are expected to rise 93 percent during the same time frame.

Researchers collected data from almost 200 countries around the world.

They say lung cancer will be the most common and prostate cancer... the deadliest.

Doctor Emanuela Taioli, Associate Director for Population Science at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital joins Extra Time.

New York City's massive array of traffic cameras are always watching.

With all these cameras constantly on the look-out, why not make something fun out of the experience?

That's exactly what Brooklyn's Morry Kolman did when he launched his project, "Traffic Cam Photo Booth", last week.

He is repurposing these cameras into a kind of streetside photo booth, by using existing Department of Transportation live streams -- allowing users to take unique selfies on the street.

