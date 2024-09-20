Extra Time: Oldest horse racetrack closing, plus NYC organization helps reduce food waste

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, we detail the nation's oldest operating racetrack closing, and a New York City organization is partnering with top restaurants to reduce food waste and help communities.

As for weather, look for a breezy blend on Friday, with dry conditions for most and a little rain possible in far eastern parts of the Tri-State.

Other headlines from Thursday's show:

Israel launches strikes on Hezbollah in wake of device explosions

Israel launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets Thursday as the war against the Lebanon-based group widened in the wake of two consecutive days of explosions triggered in wireless devices.

Israel said it hit at least 30 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including a weapons storage facility, adding it will continue to "operate against the threat of the Hezbollah."

Freehold Raceway, nation's oldest operating racetrack, will close in December

The operators of Freehold Raceway announced on Thursday that the sports venue will close in December.

General Manager Howard Bruno gave little detail in a release on the track's website.

"Unfortunately, the operations of the racetrack cannot continue under existing conditions, and we do not see a plausible way forward. We are incredibly thankful for our dedicated employees, horsemen and fan base for their support and patronage for so many years," Bruno said.

