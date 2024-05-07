Extra Time: Hamas accepts Gaza cease-fire; Trump fined $1,000 for gag order violation

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the fast-moving developments in the crisis in the Mideast, Donald Trump's hush money trial, and give a live look at the Met Gala red carpet ahead of fashion's biggest night.

Hamas announced its acceptance Monday of an Egyptian-Qatari cease-fire proposal, but Israel said the deal did not meet its "core demands" and that it was pushing ahead with an assault on the southern Gaza town of Rafah. Still, Israel said it would continue negotiations.

ABC's Perry Russom has more from Washington, D.C.

Trump fined $1,000 for gag order violation in hush money case as ex-employee recounts reimbursements

The judge in Donald Trump's hush money trial fined him $1,000 on Monday and, in his sternest warning yet, told the former president that future gag order violations could send him to jail.

The reprimand opened a revelatory day of testimony, as jurors for the first time heard the details of the financial transactions at the center of the case and saw payment checks bearing Trump's signature.

2024 Met Gala in full bloom

The annual Met Gala brings out the biggest stars in their fanciest outfits.

This year's theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." Of course, reawakening fashion is all about getting people to spend money.

Joelle Garguilo is on the red carpet with more as stars begin to arrive.

