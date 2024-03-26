Officer of the Year paving the way for women in law enforcement

Sergeant Amanda Watson is not only patrolling the streets. She is also encouraging and mentoring aspiring female officers.

Sergeant Amanda Watson is not only patrolling the streets. She is also encouraging and mentoring aspiring female officers.

Sergeant Amanda Watson is not only patrolling the streets. She is also encouraging and mentoring aspiring female officers.

Sergeant Amanda Watson is not only patrolling the streets. She is also encouraging and mentoring aspiring female officers.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Law enforcement is all Harris County Precinct 3 Sergeant Amanda Watson knows.

Watson said she is following in her parents footsteps, "My dad was a State Trooper, and my mom worked for Precinct 3 Constable's office where she retired."

Watson joined the same department in 2016, where she became a K-9 officer and is recognized for numerous drug and theft ring busts, according to the Constable's office. In February 2023, she was awarded Officer of the Year.

"When I started eight years ago, I was maybe of one of two females on my shift and now we have about the same amount of women as we do men," Watson said.

Click the video above to see the story.