Hulu on Disney+ Launch Celebrated with Nationwide Pop-Ups

NEW YORK -- To celebrate the launch of Hulu on Disney+, pizza trucks popped up in several cities around the country including LA, NYC, Philadelphia, and San Diego featuring some jaw-dropping food mashups. These "Perfect Pairings" pizzas featured toppings inspired by the best content across Hulu and Disney+.

The 'Ohana Means Family' featured a sweet and savory blend of pineapple and spam along with drunken clam, paying homage to "Lilo & Stitch" and "Family Guy." 'Look for the Bare Necessities' boasted a bold combination of hot honey and crickets alongside Italian roast beef, celebrating "Jungle Book" and "The Bear." Additional pies honored beloved titles like "Bob's Burgers," "The Little Mermaid," "Toy Story," "Abbott Elementary," "Cinderella" and "American Horror Story."

The launch of Hulu on Disney+ allows Bundle subscribers to stream Hulu content directly in the Disney+ app, providing access to thousands of additional titles without having to move between apps.

Disney Bundle plans, which can save subscribers over 35%, are available here starting at $9.99.

