Extra Time: Israel releases video of Hamas kidnapping 5 hostages

Three European countries, Ireland, Norway, and Spain, will now formally recognize Palestine as an independent state.

It is the bedrock of a two-state solution to the crisis.

But President Biden says it should be negotiated, not just stipulated.

The other big development was the release of a graphic and disturbing video showing the Hamas kidnapping of seven young women on October 7.

As of now, authorities believe they are still alive.

Migrant Crisis

Starting Wednesday, a major crackdown on asylum seekers under the care of the New York City shelter system.

Single adult male migrants now have to prove they are dealing with "Extenuating circumstances" in order to stay within the system for more than 30 days.

This group makes up a large number of asylum seekers in the city.

Right now of about 65-thousand migrants in the shelter system, about 15-thousand of them are single adult males.

And that means potentially 15 thousand more people who could be sleeping on the streets.

Ozempic Revolution

Thanks to recent medical breakthroughs, we are witnessing an American weight loss revolution.

The CDC says obesity affects roughly 42% of u.S. Adults, and a new survey reports about two-thirds of Americans say willpower alone usually isn't enough to lose weight and keep it off.

Put those two facts together, and it should come as no surprise that a new class of weight loss drugs is soaring in popularity.

About 12 percent of American adults have tried drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, or Mounjaro and about six percent are taking one right now.

Those are the numbers.

But what is it like to experience taking the drug?

That is the subject of the book "Magic Pill" a first-person account of a weight loss journey by the author Johann Hari.

New Pizza Capital?

There is a fiery debate with New York pizza lovers.

On Wednesday, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro entered a statement into the congressional record, declaring New Haven, Connecticut as the pizza capital of the United States.

