Extra Time: Neighbors concerned about lithium-ion batteries being placed near their homes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Extra Time, neighbors are concerned about lithium-ion batteries being installed in communities across the tri-state area to help power homes as part of a new green energy movement.

Consumers have seen what smaller, store-bought batteries can do on e-bikes and scooters. The FDNY responds to a battery fire on one of those devices almost every other day. Some homeowners are now worried that something similar could happen with the new battery energy storage system facilities.

As for weather, our splendid stretch of September weather continues Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Expect highs in the mid 70s.

Other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Cooper Union announces seniors will receive free tuition

Seniors at Cooper Union in New York City got an unexpected surprise to start their semester on Tuesday.

Video at the private university captured the students learning that their tuition will be free this year.

Any senior who already paid will receive a refund.

The decision comes as the college tries to bring back free tuition for all students.

