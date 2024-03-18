Book curates historic photos of men in love

NEW YORK -- Authors Hugh Nini and Neal Treadwell curated a collection of historic photos of men in love in their book "Loving."

The pair reflects on the expressions of love and the social risks associated with simply having the intimate photos taken.

Threadwell explains: "We started collecting photographs about 18 years ago. We don't say that the men in our book are "gay" or "homosexual". What we say is that they're in love with each other. It might have been for that day. It could have been for a year. It could have been for eternity. We hope so but, we know in that moment that was captured there was something special there."