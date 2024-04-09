Extra Time: Mayor Adams addresses New York City squatter dilemma; ISIS terror plot thwarted

Eyewitness News has the latest on the New York City squatter dilemma and a thwarted ISIS terror plot.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on an effort to solve New York City's squatter dilemma.

A series of 7 On Your Side investigations has hit a nerve in the community, this time with New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

On Tuesday, he spoke out about the growing problem of squatters taking over homes, showing support for proposed legislation to help fix the problem. 7 On Your Side investigative reporter Dan Krauth has covered this story extensively.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

ISIS terror plot

An alleged terrorist threat was stopped by the Justice Department.

This weekend the FBI arrested a teenager in Idaho. They accuse him of being on the verge of carrying out several assaults on multiple churches, in the name of ISIS.

ABC's Em Nguyen joins us now from Washington, D.C. with growing concerns about domestic threats.

Baby delivery drama

Parents know all about the tremendous anticipation before their first born arrives.

Even with nine months to get ready before the big day, one dad-to-be in Queens could not have predicted having to get staples in his head just hours before his daughter was born.

In a string of posts on X, Luke Epplin shared how he passed out, hit his head, got a cat scan, and was forced to sprint through a New York hospital just so he could make it in time to see his daughter arrive.

Joining us with more is the new dad himself, author Luke Epplin.

