Baseball players buddy up with athletes of all abilities in 'The Miracle League'

SEWELL, New Jersey -- The Miracle League of Gloucester County gives athletes of all abilities a chance to play ball.

And this time, they got a chance to form special bonds with their high school buddies on the baseball field.

Students from Paul VI High School's baseball team filled the field along with players from the Main Street Nukes.

They cheered on batters, helped outfielders, and inspired baserunners to reach home plate.

The Miracle League of Gloucester County welcomes any child from the ages of 4-21 who has a disability or is currently enrolled in the Gloucester County Special Services School District.

To learn more about Miracle League programs near you, visit their website.