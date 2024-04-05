Miss Saigon is Philadelphia's hit Vietnamese late night spot

PHILADELPHIA -- Miss Saigon Restaurant and Lounge in Center City is serving late Vietnamese street food.

"A lot of places in Philly close early, so we're trying to stay open a little later, make it like a night lounge," says co-owner Chuong Nguyen.

Good food and good hospitality are what the restaurant aims to bring its customers.

It features dishes such as the Skinny Mini Bahn Mi and the Bone in Beef rib Pho.

Nguyen says the name Miss Saigon is meant "to represent all the Vietnamese women that came here from nothing and kind of gave us life. So, we had the opportunity to grow and live the American dream."

There is also a karaoke lounge and the lounge hosts a guest DJ on certain nights.