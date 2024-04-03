Extra Time: Heavy downpours and strong winds pummel New York City, Tri-State

Eyewitness News has team coverage on severe storms that have downed trees and delayed flights across New York City and the Tri-State area.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on a relentless and dreary line of storms for the second day in a row.

In New Jersey, tens of thousands are approaching Wednesday night in the dark.

A tree came crashing down onto the roadway on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County, causing delays for the evening commute. There was a similar scene in Brooklyn where a tree collapsed onto a sidewalk. Wind gusts have reached up to 60 miles per hour.

Flooding is also a big concern. The Passaic River in Little Falls, New Jersey is again at risk of pouring into the streets.

It's a terrible night to fly, with hundreds of flights being delayed or canceled at the big three area airports.

NYC subway crime data

Overall, crime in the city is down about 2% since last year.

The NYPD on Wednesday released its quarterly crime data with that small glimmer of hope, but is it enough to make straphangers feel safer?

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles breaks down the numbers.

College tuition costs on the rise

The cost of higher education is getting even higher.

Students and parents are experiencing sticker shock from some prestigious universities charging nearly $100,000 for tuition.

That's a meteoric rise from the prices 40 years ago when the average price to attend a public school was under $5,000. Now, it's nearly $30,000, and the gap is even larger for private schools.

In 1984, the average price was $9,000. Today it's $60,000, and for some of the most prestigious schools in the nation, that price is nearing $100,000.

This is for only one year of school.

ABC's Derricke Dennis has more.

