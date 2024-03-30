Extra Time: Gov. Hochul attends slain NYPD officer's wake; massive salvage operation in Baltimore

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the tributes and remembrances continuing Friday at the second day of wakes for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the tributes and remembrances continuing Friday at the second day of wakes for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the tributes and remembrances continuing Friday at the second day of wakes for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the tributes and remembrances continuing Friday at the second day of wakes for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we detail the tributes and remembrances continuing Friday at the second day of wakes for murdered NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller.

A young police officer, with a young family, has been hailed as a hero after he was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Queens earlier this week.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul attending Diller's wake on Friday. His funeral is set for Saturday morning.

Long Island reporter Chanteé Lans was at the wake for in Massapequa Park.

Meanwhile in Baltimore, the effort to reopen the city's port is underway, but it is a massive undertaking that many officials believe could take months, if not years. Still, there are signs of progress.

A crane that can lift a thousand tons, one of the largest cranes on the Eastern Seaboard, is near the site of a collapsed highway bridge.

ABC's Christiane Cordero joins us from Baltimore with more on the salvage operation, timeline and potential cost.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News