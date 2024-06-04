Extra Time: Officers survive Queens shootout; NYC libraries push for more money

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we learn more about a shootout in Queens that left two officers injured, a united push by New York's public library system to restore critical funding and the non-profit helping blind bikers take rides.

Two NYPD officers were shot overnight in Queens by a robbery suspect they were chasing.

The suspect fired, and so did the cops. Everyone was shot, but the only one still in the hospital is the man who is under arrest. A man who only recently came to New York from South America.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett has more on how all this happened.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

NYC library cuts

The nation's biggest city, with the biggest budget in the country, is caught in a conundrum.

So, why are the three biggest library systems in New York pleading for money now? Libraries are important of course.

Two library presidents are making their case, and hoping that the city listens.

In Tandem Cycling

As we head into summer, lots of people are taking bikes for a spin.

In Central Park, you can find a dedicated group of cyclists on a bench, waiting for their turn to ride.

What's different about these athletes? Some have canes, some have guide dogs. Most need to be helped to their ride.

But despite their disabilities, they are able to experience bike riding through a special volunteer organization.

Joining us with more is Michael Anderson, Executive Director of "In Tandem Cycling."

----------

