Bartender celebrates 50 years working at McGillin's Olde Ale House

Cheers are in order for bartender John Doyle, who has been working at the famous McGillin's Olde Ale House for 50 years!

PHILADELPHIA -- McGillin's Olde Ale House, considered the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia, has a 164-year-long history.

Bartender John Doyle has been an employee for nearly one-third of that time.

In April 2024, a year of celebrations kicked off with a day-long party, featuring custom t-shirts, a specialty drink, and visits from longtime customers.

Watch our video above to see John Doyle's special celebration.