Extra Time: Doctors revolutionizing care with holograms, look ahead to Presidential debate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have details on how doctors are using holograms to revolutionize care with patients, a look ahead to the first Presidential debate of 2024 and teen killed by a truck outside of a school in Woodside.

As for weather, An AccuWeather Alert is in effect for a stormy night ahead on Wednesday as the threat for storms picks up after sunset. There is a risk that some of the storms could be severe with the main threats being damaging wind and hail -- but a brief tornado can't be ruled out.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

Doctors revolutionizing care using holograms

A hospital in Texas is introducing a "Holobox" system that allows interaction through a life-sized hologram of a person. The new technology is changing the way doctors can consult with their patients.

16-year-old killed, child injured by vehicle outside school in Woodside

A teenager was killed, and a child was injured after being struck by a truck outside of a school in Queens on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at 46th Street and 47th Avenue near I.S. 125 in the Woodside section.

A box truck was making a right turn when it struck two people, a 16-year-old girl who was killed, and an 8-year-old girl who was injured, while crossing 46th Street.

Gearing up for a showdown

A president and former president are getting ready for the debate stage. Candidates, such as Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in 2024, are vying for smaller groups of undecided voters who watch the debates, experts say.

School's out

It's the last day of school for the one Million students in the New York City public school system.

NYC's outdoor pools open for the season starting June 27.

