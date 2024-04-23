Extra Time: Rabbi on significance of Passover amid tension in Israel, Columbia protests

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we dig deeper into the rising tensions in the Mideast as thousands of students protest at universities across our area.

Tensions continue to run high on the campus of Columbia University, five days after the first demonstrations started.

Anti-war and pro-Palestinian protesters were still camped out on campus on Monday, demanding the university divest from corporations that profit from Israel's war in Gaza.

Those protests are now spreading to other universities in Manhattan, including NYU and the New School.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon is in Morningside Heights with more.

Rabbi Marc Gellman also joined Extra Time to discuss the impact all of this has on the observance of Passover.

Rabbi Marc Gellman joins Extra Time to discuss the ongoing protests amid the war in the Middle East and its impact on the observance of Passover.

Trump hush money trial: 'Criminal conspiracy' vs. 'Innocent'

On Monday, opening statements were made before the first witness appeared in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial.

That first witness was the former publisher of the National Enquirer.

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles has been following the case since jury selection and joins us from Lower Manhattan.

