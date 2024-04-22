WATCH LIVE

'Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled' puts the art of the talented Wyeth family of artists on display

ByTom Kretschmer Localish logo
Monday, April 22, 2024 7:44PM
Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled puts the art of the talented family on display
It is a collection of more than 50 works from the American painter, the third generation of the influential and talented Wyeth family of artists.

Chadds Ford, PA -- The Brandywine Museum of Art has a new exhibition titled Jamie Wyeth: Unsettled.

Senior curator Amanda Burdan says, "When people enter the exhibition, they enter a theatrical world. But it's really Jamie's own paintings that set the mood. A lot of people are surprised there's this much of this material in his body of work."

Jamie Wyeth is usually known for his beautiful coastal scenery and farm landscapes.

But this collection focuses on a darker, more eerie and slightly unsettling side to the artist.

The Brandywine Museum of Art is nestled along the Brandywine Creek and houses and amazing collection of American art in a 19th-century mill building.

Please visit them at https://www.brandywine.org/museum for more information.

