Snow fans left waiting in the cold -- will we see a storm soon? | Weather or Not

Are more flakes in our future? In this edition of Weather or Not, meteorologist Lee Goldberg examines our winter outlook, addressing a number of questions for the months ahead.

Helping to tackle these questions is AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.

Together, Lee and Paul offer insight about how long the extreme cold could last, why we haven't seen big snow totals yet and if any big storms could develop in our future.

And while our area replenished some of our water reservoirs thanks to rain in December, we have taken a step back recently. Paul weighs in on whether or not we should be concerned about a drought in the spring.